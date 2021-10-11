Nigerian Para powerlifter slammed with 30-month ban

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned former Paralympic champion Para powerlifter, Paul Kehinde for 30 months for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

According to IPC in a statement, Kehinde tested positive for prohibited substances following a urine sample provided out-of-competition on 9 March 2020. Making this his second ADRV.

The substances; hydrochlorothiazide and its metabolite and amiloride are included on the World Anti-Doping Agency 2020 Prohibited List under the class S5 Diuretics and Masking Agents.

Speaking on the violation, IPC’s Anti-Doping Director James Sclater noted that the athlete could have avoided the ban if he had followed laid down rules.

“This case may have been avoided if the athlete had followed the rules for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) and verified that his prescribed medication was prohibited.

“The IPC would like to strongly remind all athletes who require the use of a prohibited substance or method, for a diagnosed medical condition, to apply for a TUE in accordance with the WADA ISTUE requirements,” he said.

Kehinde will not be able to compete from 9 March 2020 to 8 September 2022 due to the violation.

The results obtained by the athlete from the date the sample was collected will also be disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.