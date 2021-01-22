NASU, SSANU plan to begin indefinite strike on February 5

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have announced plans to commence an indefinite strike on February 5, 2021.

The spokesperson of the joint action committee of SSANU and NASU, Peters Adeyemi, made this announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

He said: “The joint action committee of SSANU and NASU hereby resolves as follows: That members of NASU/SSANU shall embark on an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from February 5, 2021.

“Two weeks’ notice effective from today, Friday, January 22, 2021 is hereby given to the government and relevant stakeholders of this development.

“The October 2020 memorandum of understanding (MOU) resolved that the compliance of SSANU/NASU with respect to IPPIS would be corrected within two weeks.

“But three months after, there has been no correction of these anomalies leading to a high level of restiveness among our members who have been short-changed on account of the problem caused by IPPIS.”