Naira Marley releases ‘Tesumole’ official video

Naira Marley in ‘Tesumole’ video
Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has dropped the official video for his song ‘Tesumole’.

Tesumole is single off Naira Marley’s debut EP – LOL (Lord Of Lamba) which was released on 18th December 2019.

The ‘Soapy’ singer had earlier gave his fans to an assignment to do the #TesumoleDance.

Somto directed the video which shows Naira Marley among other dancers in a much slower and precise way of dancing the #TesumoleDance.

Watch the video and catch the new dance moves.



