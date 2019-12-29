Naira Marley releases ‘Tesumole’ official video

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has dropped the official video for his song ‘Tesumole’.

Tesumole is single off Naira Marley’s debut EP – LOL (Lord Of Lamba) which was released on 18th December 2019.

The ‘Soapy’ singer had earlier gave his fans to an assignment to do the #TesumoleDance.

Somto directed the video which shows Naira Marley among other dancers in a much slower and precise way of dancing the #TesumoleDance.

Watch the video and catch the new dance moves.