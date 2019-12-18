Less than a minute

#TesumoleDance: Naira Marley gives Marlians an assignment

Nigerian controversial singer, Naira Marley, has asked his fans, who are popularly known as ‘Marlians’ to learn a new dance he tagged #TesumoleDance.

‘Tesumole’ is one of the songs on his recently released EP titled ‘LOL (Lord of Lamba)’.

The song which was produced by Rexxie is Track 2 on the EP released on Wednesday, December 18.

Naira Marley through his Instagram page shared a video of the dance with the caption:

“Marlians, I got assignment for y’all..#TesumoleDance with @lilsmart_Track 2 from LOL ep Tesumole prod by @rexxiepondabeat.”