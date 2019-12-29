Ronaldo talks about acting plans after retirement

Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his plans to go into acting movies after he retires from football.

Ronaldo disclosed this at the Dubai Sports Conference on Saturday for the Globe Soccer Awards.

Speaking on his retirement plans, he said, “When I quit football I would like to resume my studies

“I focus a lot on studying, on learning, because unfortunately, the studies I have done can’t give answer all the questions I have in mind.

“One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film.”

Furthermore, on his retirement plans, Ronaldo added: “I always play with the intention of winning.

“The moment my body no longer responds in the right way on the pitch, then it will be time for me to stop.

“Many years ago the ideal age to retire was 30 or 32, now you still see players aged 40.”