FirstBank thanks Police, Army for preventing robbery at Abuja branch

The FirstBank of Nigeria has commended the police for their swift response to the robbery incident at its branch in Mpape, Abuja.

Okay.ng had reported that the police, soldiers trapped a gang of armed robbers who stormed the bank on Saturday.

One of the armed robbers was shot to death while the Police arrested the other four others.

FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, reacting to the incident in a statement commended security agents for their prompt response.

The statement read, “We wish to inform everyone that the attempted robbery incident that happened at one of our branches in Abuja has been foiled; customers and staff are unhurt; and the suspects have been apprehended.

“The immediate response by the police and military is very commendable and we truly appreciate them for their doggedness and commitment.”