Naira Marley launches ‘Marlians Records’ with four artistes

Naira Marley and his signed artistes
Nigerian singer Naira Marley has launched his own record label, “Marlians Records”.

Okay.ng understands that the ‘Soapy’ coroner also announced the signing of four artistes to the label.

The artistes are Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack, and Fabian.

Naira Marley took to his Instagram page to introduce them to his followers on Thursday.

“Marlians can u welcome my talented brothers to MarlianMusic. 2 thousand and plenty. @zinoleesky @iam_cblack01 @fabian_blu @iammohbad talented motherfuckers,” he wrote.

Okay.ng recalls that Naira Marley’s friend, Zlatan, recently unveiled his own record label, “Zanku Records”.



