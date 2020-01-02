Less than a minute

Naira Marley launches ‘Marlians Records’ with four artistes

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has launched his own record label, “Marlians Records”.

Okay.ng understands that the ‘Soapy’ coroner also announced the signing of four artistes to the label.

The artistes are Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack, and Fabian.

Naira Marley took to his Instagram page to introduce them to his followers on Thursday.

“Marlians can u welcome my talented brothers to MarlianMusic. 2 thousand and plenty. @zinoleesky @iam_cblack01 @fabian_blu @iammohbad talented motherfuckers,” he wrote.

Okay.ng recalls that Naira Marley’s friend, Zlatan, recently unveiled his own record label, “Zanku Records”.