NRC says no Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked

The Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) has refuted reports on the internet that a train with passengers from Kaduna to Abuja was attacked by gunmen on Thursday.

Fidet Okhiria, managing director of NRC, told NAN that the reports were false and also assured Nigerians of the corporation’s commitment to the safety of passengers and train along the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

He said, “This news is not correct. What happened according to the police escorts on the train is that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which affected only the window glass of coach SP4.

“Nigerians should not panic as the news of the suspected attack is false and NRC is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of passengers.”