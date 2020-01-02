Saraki reacts to demolition of ‘Ile Arugbo’

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the demolition of “Ile Arugbo”, a building owned by his family.

Okay.ng understands that Saraki expressed his gratitude to the people who “displayed their affection to his late father and family.” through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said the day will go down in history as a day the people reciprocated the affection his family has for them.

“Following the development this morning in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women and men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family,” he said

“I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.

“Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure.

“I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground. This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you.

“You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love.”