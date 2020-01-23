Naira Marley calls on Nigerian youths to fight corruption

Entertainment

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has said the job of Nigerian youths is to fight corruption.

Naira Marley disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He tweeted, “Our only job as a youth is to fight corruption but we just don’t know it yet.”

It can be recalled that the soapy coroner had earlier gave life advice to Marlians not to destroy their future but make sure they are enjoying life.

“As a Marlian u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future,” he tweeted



