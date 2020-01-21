Gist

Naira Marley gives life advice to Marlians

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has taken to his Twitter handle to advice his fans, known as Marlians.

According to Naira Marley, Marlians have to enjoy their youthful days but should be cautious of what have tendencies of destroying their future.

Naira Marley tweeted, “As a Marlian u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future.”

 



