Yung6ix slams M.I Abaga for refusing to support ‘Grammy Money’ single

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has blasted his colleague M.I Abaga for not supporting a song they recorded together.

On Thursday, Yung6ix replying to a tweet of the song ‘Grammy Money’ shared by a radio station said M.I Abaga refused to post, repost or agree to be on the video.

He tweeted, “D record M.I refused to support even though he was on it, chairman didn’t post or repost or agree to come for video. He didn’t also post my album which he was a part of. Yes, it’s true idols turn rivals. Still like your old songs but I’ve lost every symptom of respect I have 4 U.”

“Grammy Money” is a song owned by Yung6ix featuring M.I Abaga and Praiz.