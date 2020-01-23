El-Zakzaky is not dead — IMN

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has refuted reports on the internet that its leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is dead.

Okay.ng understands that Shiites group denied El-Zakzaky’s death through its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The IMN’s tweet reads, “Contrary to the rumours making the rounds that the illegally detained leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky had died, we wish to draw the attention of the public that these stories are fake and should be disregarded.”

In addition, Ibrahim Musa, the spokesman of IMN, called on the federal government to release El-Zakzaky over his deteriorating health.

He said, “Since he was transferred to Kaduna prison, he has not been granted access to his doctors despite his deteriorating ill-health.

“We, therefore, call on the international community to pile pressure on the Nigerian government to do the needful by allowing his doctors to examine him and eventually release him.”