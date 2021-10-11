MTN Nigeria to compensate customers over network disruption

MTN Nigeria has announced that it will extend time-bound subscriptions for its customers as compensation for the outage which disrupted its services on Saturday, 9th October 2021.

Okay.ng recalls that the telecommunication provider issued an apology after users nationwide were unable to make calls or connect to the internet.

MTN in a statement on Monday said services had been restored, noting that the outage was caused by a disruption in its core network.

The statement reads: “MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (“MTN Nigeria”) can confirm that subscribers experienced challenges connecting to the network during the afternoon of Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

“The service outage was caused by a disruption in the core network and affected voice and data services.

“MTN’s technical team were able to rectify the problem in about five hours, allowing service restoration for customers to begin connecting with one another.

“In addition, time-bound subscriptions are being extended to ensure full value is delivered.”

Karl Olutokun Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN, also apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

He added that MTN Nigeria is taking necessary steps to ensure non-repetition of such an event.

“I want to apologise to all the customers that were affected by Saturday’s service outage. Our primary mission is to bring you the benefits of modern connected life, and notwithstanding this unfortunate event, our commitment to providing the reliable service you’ve come to expect over the past twenty years remains unshaken.

“I want to reassure all our stakeholders that our network team is working closely with our network partners Ericsson and Cisco to ensure that the reasons for the disruption are fully investigated, and appropriate action is taken to enhance the resilience of affected systems,” he said.