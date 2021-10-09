MTN Nigeria apologizes to customers over network disruption

MTN Nigeria has tendered an apology over the disruption of network faced by some of its subscribers, Okay.ng reports.

The telecommunication provider in a statement issued via its social media pages said the issue is currently being looked into.

“Some of our customers are having difficulty connecting to the network today. We’re looking into this and are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused,“ the statement read.

MTN did not state the cause of the problem as at the time of filing this report.

More to come later…