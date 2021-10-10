MTN restores network after hours of outage in Nigeria

MTN Nigeria has announced the restoration of its network after hours of outage, Okay.ng reports.

The telecommunication provider had earlier issued an apology to customers over the outage which disrupted its services at about 04:30 pm on Saturday.

Some users complained were unable to use the mobile network operator’s call, data and SMS services.

However, MTN in a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday said network all services are fully restored.

“We’re back!

“We appreciate your patience and can now report that our services are fully restored.

Thank you for being patient while we sorted this out,“ the statement read.

However, MTN did not state the cause of the downtime which affected many of its subscribers in Nigeria.