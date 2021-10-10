Petrol tanker drivers shelve planned strike after meeting with NNPC, others

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers have called off their planned strike action.

According to a statement signed by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, this development followed after intensive engagement involving the leadership of the PTD, NNPC officials and other government agencies held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday.

“NNPC wishes to appreciate the maturity and patriotism of the leadership of the PTD; and to also reiterate its resolve to actively participate in finding a quick and effective solution to the concerns raised by the PTD,“ the statement read partly.

Okay.ng recalls that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers had earlier announced its decision to proceed on an industrial strike on Monday over the deplorable state of the nation’s highways and other issues.

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers in a statement jointly signed by the President, William Akporeha; and the General Secretary Afolabi Olawale said, “The suspension of our planned action is predicated on our belief that the understanding reached with the government today as well as at meeting of Tuesday 12th, October 2021 will be fulfilled to the letters.

“We wish to clearly make it known to all well-meaning Nigerians that have variously appealed to us on these issues that our planned strike was not intended to inflict further pains on Nigerians but to ensure observance of minimum safety on our highways for the good of lives and properties.

“We are well aware of the impacts our actions usually have on the people, businesses and the nation at large but we cannot continue to watch as things continue to degenerate in our industry.

“In the light of the above, the Union will not hesitate to re- commence the action without any notice if the understanding reached in these two meetings are not fully implemented within the timeframe agreed.

“With this, our Petroleum Tanker Drivers are hereby directed to continue providing services for the efficient and effective distribution of Petroleum products to homes and workplaces across the country.”