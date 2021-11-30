Mr Macaroni declines Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to join planned peace walk

Popular Instagram comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has rejected the invitation by Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to join him in a ‘walk of peace’.

Okay.ng recalls that Sanwo-Olu in a press briefing on the outcome of Lekki Toll Gate panel report at the Government House in Alausa, Ikeja, extended an invitation to some influential poeple including singers Folarin Falana (Falz) and Seun Kuti to a peace walk scheduled for December in Lagos.

Reacting to this, Mr Macaroni, via his Twitter handle, said he was dehumanised over the last walk he had.

He tweeted: “I humbly decline the Invitation of Mr Governor. The Government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations. I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government.

“Mr Governor has said it in his speech. That to be a center of Excellence, we have to be a Center of Truth. Before there can be healing, the government has to be sincere. There must be acceptance of wrongdoings and willingness to correct them.”