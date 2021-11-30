Ckay speaks on his music journey in latest episode of “Spotify: Mic Check” series

Nigerian singer Chukwuka Ekweani better known by his stage name Ckay is the latest guest of the latest episode of their podcast series, “Spotify: Mic Check”- a series aimed at connecting listeners and fans with the world’s biggest creators.

In the episode, Ckay shared his personal stories, from his decision to runaway from home to follow his dreams; to the meaning behind “Love Nwantiti” and how the hit song went from an afterthought on an EP to a viral social media sensation.

KEY MOMENTS

3:02 – CKay talks about how he ran away from home and at one point he was working at 3 studios at the same time because he wanted to make ends meet. The one thing that kept him going was the fact that he kept believing in himself.

Listen to the post below.