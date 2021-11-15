#EndSARS: Lagos panel report on Lekki Toll Gate incident [Download PDF]

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter November 15, 2021
2 minutes read

Following the submission of the report by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters to the Lagos State Government on Monday, Okay.ng have gotten the 309-page document.

The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel in the report said at least 48 protesters were either shot dead, injured with bullets wounds or assaulted by soldiers who stormed the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

In page 294 of the report read: “The atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters, while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags, while singing the National Anthem can be equated to a ‘massacre’ in context.”

In page 295: “It was alleged and corroborated that the soldiers had their vans parked at the Lekki Toll Gate and removed as many bodies and corpses of the fallen protesters which they took away with their vans.”

According to the report, “the  Nigerian  Army  was  invited  for  intervention  in  the  State  and  was  deployed  to Lekki  Toll  Gate  on  the  20th  of  October  2020. 

“At  the  Lekki  Toll  Gate,  officers  of  the Nigerian  Army  shot,  injured  and  killed  unarmed  helpless  and  defenseless  protesters, without  provocation  or  justification,  while  they  were  waving  the  Nigerian  Flag  and singing  the  National  Anthem  and  the  manner  of  assault  and  killing  could,  in  context, be  described  as  a  massacre.

“The  Panel  also  found  that  the  conduct  of  the  Nigerian Army  was  exacerbated  by  its  refusal  to  allow  ambulances  render  medical  assistance to    victims  who  required  such  assistance.https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-7532470883667401&output=html&h=250&slotname=7385138890&adk=3690004203&adf=1072559103&pi=t.ma~as.7385138890&w=300&lmt=1637010215&psa=1&format=300×250&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanguardngr.com%2F2021%2F11%2Flekki-tollgate-incident-was-a-massacre-lagos-endsars-panel%2F%3Futm_source%3Ddlvr.it%26utm_medium%3Dtwitter&flash=0&wgl=1&adsid=ChEIgKfIjAYQoc6ynpqBq5q4ARI5AKn5U2BGQjVYbpV1MfY-bQYhYtoH9kKIpSHteshwOaQQpE-TxrQeef411e6ppjsYDW5JKOijgi-H&uach=WyJXaW5kb3dzIiwiMTAuMC4wIiwieDg2IiwiIiwiOTUuMC40NjM4LjY5IixbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsIjY0Il0.&dt=1637011759795&bpp=2&bdt=2517&idt=619&shv=r20211111&mjsv=m202111080101&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3D8bb44c2894f555af-222045f0fdcc00d1%3AT%3D1628468043%3ART%3D1637011765%3AS%3DALNI_Mb5HpJPMf35sMoCAea2Su2yXvj-SQ&prev_fmts=0x0%2C300x250%2C300x600%2C336x280%2C300x250&nras=1&correlator=7917863986211&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=1198220415.1624911822&ga_sid=1637011763&ga_hid=1248884453&ga_fc=1&u_tz=60&u_his=2&u_h=768&u_w=1366&u_ah=728&u_aw=1366&u_cd=24&dmc=8&adx=300&ady=3209&biw=1349&bih=600&scr_x=0&scr_y=826&eid=44754241%2C21067496&oid=2&pvsid=4288763847835204&pem=584&tmod=671783938&ref=https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F&eae=0&fc=896&brdim=0%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C1366%2C0%2C1366%2C728%2C1366%2C600&vis=1&rsz=%7C%7CopeEbr%7C&abl=CS&pfx=0&fu=0&bc=31&ifi=3&uci=a!3&btvi=5&fsb=1&xpc=8UqjrHboWo&p=https%3A//www.vanguardngr.com&dtd=9418

“The  Army  was  also  found  not  to  have adhered  to  its  own  Rules  of Engagement.

“The  Panel  found  that  the  Nigerian  Police  Force  deployed  its  officers  to  the  Lekki  Toll Gate  on  the  night  of  the  20th  October,  2020  and  between  that  night  and  the  morning of  the  21st  of  October,  2020,    its  officer  shot  at,  assaulted  and  battered  unarmed protesters,  which  led  to  injuries  and  deaths.https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-7532470883667401&output=html&h=250&slotname=7385138890&adk=3743435801&adf=2888094874&pi=t.ma~as.7385138890&w=300&lmt=1637010215&psa=1&format=300×250&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanguardngr.com%2F2021%2F11%2Flekki-tollgate-incident-was-a-massacre-lagos-endsars-panel%2F%3Futm_source%3Ddlvr.it%26utm_medium%3Dtwitter&flash=0&wgl=1&adsid=ChEIgKfIjAYQoc6ynpqBq5q4ARI5AKn5U2BGQjVYbpV1MfY-bQYhYtoH9kKIpSHteshwOaQQpE-TxrQeef411e6ppjsYDW5JKOijgi-H&uach=WyJXaW5kb3dzIiwiMTAuMC4wIiwieDg2IiwiIiwiOTUuMC40NjM4LjY5IixbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsIjY0Il0.&dt=1637011759797&bpp=1&bdt=2519&idt=619&shv=r20211111&mjsv=m202111080101&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3D8bb44c2894f555af%3AT%3D1628468043%3AS%3DALNI_MZlwcXr2P_GXyoO9ogib6i9SQUqMQ&prev_fmts=0x0%2C300x250%2C300x600%2C336x280%2C300x250%2C300x250&nras=1&correlator=7917863986211&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=1198220415.1624911822&ga_sid=1637011763&ga_hid=1248884453&ga_fc=1&u_tz=60&u_his=2&u_h=768&u_w=1366&u_ah=728&u_aw=1366&u_cd=24&dmc=8&adx=300&ady=3509&biw=1349&bih=600&scr_x=0&scr_y=1215&eid=44754241%2C21067496&oid=2&psts=AGkb-H9y4breU7LPlcLaB9ogcjw8lzTtTPEY0gS0hzfTRek383DgpDj-aOD_crFlI8P6WfSDSu0dueiL4CQ8A9Jn%2CAGkb-H_F5YsRJ_wbPDT9D6gdiUkD932NgKnF5pdu3vlBtll7RfY5m1t7QTxjr4n-e9iZF4iqP0FQAXct-Z9jrQ&pvsid=4288763847835204&pem=584&tmod=671783938&ref=https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F&eae=0&fc=896&brdim=0%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C1366%2C0%2C1366%2C728%2C1366%2C600&vis=1&rsz=%7C%7CopeEbr%7C&abl=CS&pfx=0&fu=0&bc=31&ifi=4&uci=a!4&btvi=6&fsb=1&xpc=lXHSoovCNH&p=https%3A//www.vanguardngr.com&dtd=14580

“The  police  officers  also  tried  to  cover  up their actions by  picking  up  bullets.

“The  panel  found  that  LCC  hampered  the  panel’s  investigation  by  refusing  to  turn  over some  useful  and  vital  information/evidence  as  requested  by  the  Panel  and  the Forensic  Expert  engaged  by  the  panel,  even  where  such  information  and  evidence was  by  the  company’s  admission,  available.

“It  manipulated    the    incomplete  CCTV Video  footage  of  the  Lekki  Toll  Gate    on  the  night  of  the  20th  of  October  2020,  which it tendered  before  the  Panel.

“The  Panel  found  that  there  was  an  invitation  of  the  Nigerian  Army    to  Lagos  State made  by  the  Lagos  State  Government  through  the  Governor  before  the  hierarchy  of the  Nigerian  Army  deployed  its  soldiers  to  the  Lekki  Toll  Gate  on  the  night  of  the  20th of  October.

“The  Panel  found  that  there  was  an  attempt  to  cover  up  the  Incident  of  the  20th  of October  by  the  cleaning  of  the  Lekki  Toll  Gate  and  the  failure  to  preserve  the  scene ahead  of  potential  investigations.“

Get the full report here.

Tags
Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter November 15, 2021
2 minutes read
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button