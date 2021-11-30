EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu to lead peace walk, invites Falz, Mr Macaroni, others

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that he will be leading a walk of peace sometime in December of this year.

Sanwo-Olu made this disclosure while speaking during a press briefing on the outcome of Lekki Toll Gate panel report at the Government House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor speaking at the briefing extended an open invitation to youths, civil society groups, journalists, students and other stakeholders to join him in the peace walk.

Specifically, Sanwo-Olu invited Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Adedotun (Just Detoun), Seun Kuti, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join him in the march.

He said: “Dear Lagosians, this month of December, I will be leading a walk of peace to herald the healing of our land, let me, therefore, use this occasion to extend an open invitation to all of our youths, members of the diplomatic board, civil society groups, gentlemen of the press, media and other stakeholders to join me.

“I would want Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, I would want Mr Macaroni, Debo Adebayo, activist lawyer, Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya, Adetoun who draws me every day, I would want the legendary son of Fela, Seun Kuti.

“I would also want the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and the commander of the RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to join me in this historic mark for our dear Lagos. No one will build this city for us. Let us show the world who we are, no foreign media will change negatively our narrative, we are Lagosians, a people of great renown driven by the irrepressible spirit of Lagos.”