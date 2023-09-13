MohBad’s Partner, Wunmi, Makes Heartbreaking Revelation About the Late Singer

The untimely death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, has sent shockwaves through the music industry and his fans.

Now, in a heart-wrenching revelation, his long-time partner, Wunmi, has shared the harrowing details surrounding his death.

In an emotional post, she disclosed that MohBad had been grappling with overwhelming unhappiness and deep-seated fears. He was in a constant battle against individuals who sought to end his life.

These relentless struggles eroded his happiness and left him in a state of perpetual worry, even after the birth of their child.

As a devoted family man, MohBad harbored profound concerns for the safety of his loved ones, and he urged his wife to leave for the sake of their child.

He desperately wanted to shield them from harm and was prepared to confront his challenges head-on.

In her poignant words via Instagram, she wrote, “Nothing makes him happy anymore, even after seeing his baby, he became more worried. He’s now a family man, and he doesn’t want anything to happen to us. He was supposed to collect my baby’s passport yesterday so we could process our traveling. He always said to me, ‘Wunmi, please go for my baby’s sake. I wouldn’t want these people to harm you and him; it will break me. You just go; let me face them myself.’ Ilerioluwa, rest in peace. You really need that peace.”

His partner went on to express the immense grief that MohBad endured, including relentless threats and fights that plagued his life. She also revealed the negative labels unjustly placed upon him.

In a somber conclusion, she shared her devastation and sorrow, emphasizing that they had ultimately won, turning her into a widow at the tender age of 24.

“This Nigga struggled till death, too many pains, threatening. He has always lived with fears, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day. he was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him. He’s dead at least you all won, take ur trophy. Y’all made me a widow at 24 years. Olorun idajo re daaaa,” she wrote.