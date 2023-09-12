Nigerian Singer Mohbad Is Dead

In a heartbreaking announcement that has sent shockwaves throughout the Nigerian music industry and beyond, the family of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Mole) confirmed the untimely passing of the talented musician.

Mohbad, who had become a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene, breathed his last on September 12, 2023.

The news of Mohbad’s death was shared with fans and well-wishers through an official statement posted on his Instagram page.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Mole) today; the 12th of September; 2023. Mohbad was Light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at Peace.”