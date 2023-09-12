Mohbad: Nigerian Celebrities Mourn the Death of Late Singer

The Nigerian entertainment industry is reeling from the sudden and heartbreaking loss of one of its rising stars, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

The 27-year-old rapper, singer, and songwriter died on Tuesday, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and fellow artists alike.

Prominent figures in the Nigerian music scene, including Omawunmi, Olamide, MI Abaga, and others, have taken to their social media platforms to express their shock and grief over Mohbad’s untimely death.

Mohbad’s departure from Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” in 2022 marked a turning point in his career, as he continued to rise as a solo artist.

His hits like “Ponmo,” “Feel Good,” and the chart-topping “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” in collaboration with Rexxie endeared him to music lovers nationwide.

Olamide, a multiple award-winning rapper, shared his devastation on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) with a succinct, heartfelt message: “Damn! Mohbad.”

Small Doctor, a popular afro-pop artist, remembered Mohbad with poignant words on his Instagram page, saying, “That future you are planning so hard, you fit no see am. Imole Baba Imole. Till we meet again.”

MI Abaga, the Chocolate City rapper and music mogul, expressed his initial disbelief upon hearing the news and wrote, “RIP Mohbad,” paying tribute to the young talent’s legacy.

Reminisce, a rapper and actor who had recently collaborated with Mohbad, posted a short yet powerful message: “Imole!”

Singer Oritsefemi, who shared a deep bond with Mohbad, expressed his grief, saying, “OMG, I love this boy, rest on Mohbad. This one pain me, brother.”

Omawunmi, another celebrated artist, echoed the sentiments of many fans and fellow musicians, lamenting the unpredictability of life and exclaiming, “AHHH this life no balance ooooo! Mohbad!!!! Na lie!”

Mohbad’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian music industry, and fans are joining their favorite celebrities in mourning the loss of this talented artist.