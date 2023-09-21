Mohbad’s Corpse Exhumed for Autopsy – Lagos PPRO

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, his remains have been exhumed for the purpose of conducting an autopsy.

This revelation comes from the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the exhumation in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday afternoon.

The post read: “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad.”

Mohbad passed away on September 12, and he was laid to rest the following day in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

However, his sudden demise sparked a wave of public outcry and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In response to mounting pressure from the public, the Commissioner for Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, established a 13-man special investigation team to probe Mohbad’s death.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also reacting to Mohbad’s death announced that he has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to collaborate with the Police in the ongoing investigation.