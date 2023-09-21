Business

Central Bank of Nigeria Postpones 293rd Monetary Policy Committee Meeting

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

In an unexpected development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the postponement of its highly anticipated 293rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023.

The decision to defer this critical meeting was communicated through a press release issued by Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, on September 20, 2023.

The release stated: “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deferred its 293rd meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023, respectively.

“A new date will be communicated in due course. We regret any inconvenience this change may cause our stakeholders and the general public.“

This sudden postponement has left many financial experts and analysts speculating about the reasons behind the decision.

MPC meetings are critical for shaping Nigeria’s monetary policy, and the postponement of such a meeting is a rare occurrence.

The CBN has not provided specific details regarding the reasons for the delay or the anticipated rescheduled date.

