Sanwo-Olu Invites DSS to Join Probe of Mohbad’s Death

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended an invitation to the Department of State Services (DSS) to participate in the ongoing investigation into the untimely death of popular singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The announcement came in a statement released by Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

The state government also expressed its condolences to the family and fans of the late artist.

“We feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man, who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry. May the Almighty grant his soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans,” the statement reads.

In addition to the police special investigative team in Lagos to probe the death of Mohbad, “Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the DSS to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“Consequently DSS has also joined the investigation so as to get justice for the youngster, his family and teeming fans,” it added.

The state government pleaded with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team of such.

“Government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process,” it added.