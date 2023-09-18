Lagos Commissioner of Police Inaugurates Special Investigative Team in Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command has taken a significant step towards uncovering the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the renowned Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.
To ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation, the command has assembled a special investigative team for this purpose.
The committee’s inauguration took place with key family members in attendance, including Mr. Aloba, the late singer’s father, and his grandmother.
This move comes in response to increasing concerns and public demands for clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely passing.
Composition of the Investigative Team
Terms of Reference
The committee is tasked with conducting a discreet investigation that encompasses the following areas:
- Exhumation
- Autopsy, Toxicology, and Histology
- Scene Visit
- Hospital and Medical Reports
- Records of Suspects and Witnesses’ Statements
Time Frame
The interim report is expected within two weeks.
Special Investigation Team on Mohbad Case
- Detective ACP Saheed Kassim – Head
- Detective CSP Cris Onyeisi
- Detective SP Masta Alh. Bunu
- Detective SP Ibrahim A. Yusuf
- Detective DSP Ahmed Abdullahi
- Detective ASP Oderinde Galfar
- Detective ASP Alabi Bolanle
- Detective ASP Mohammed Yusuf
- Detective Inspector Adesida Adefisayo
- Detective Inspector Ameh Michael
- Detective Inspector Oisa Roseline
- Detective Inspector Mayowa Owoeye
- Detective Inspector Babatunde Victor
Legal Team
- SP Cardoso Yetunde ESQ – OC Legal
- DSP Umar Bello ESQ – Legal Officer
- ASP Augustine Nwabuisi ESQ – Legal Officer
Forensic Team
- Detective CSP Ayitu Akpama – Team Leader
- Detective Inspector Elizabeth Olokode – Member
- Detective Inspector Queen Agofure – Member