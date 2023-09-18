Lagos Commissioner of Police Inaugurates Special Investigative Team in Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command has taken a significant step towards uncovering the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the renowned Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

To ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation, the command has assembled a special investigative team for this purpose.

The committee’s inauguration took place with key family members in attendance, including Mr. Aloba, the late singer’s father, and his grandmother.

This move comes in response to increasing concerns and public demands for clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely passing.

Composition of the Investigative Team

Terms of Reference

The committee is tasked with conducting a discreet investigation that encompasses the following areas:

Exhumation Autopsy, Toxicology, and Histology Scene Visit Hospital and Medical Reports Records of Suspects and Witnesses’ Statements

Time Frame

The interim report is expected within two weeks.

Special Investigation Team on Mohbad Case

Detective ACP Saheed Kassim – Head Detective CSP Cris Onyeisi Detective SP Masta Alh. Bunu Detective SP Ibrahim A. Yusuf Detective DSP Ahmed Abdullahi Detective ASP Oderinde Galfar Detective ASP Alabi Bolanle Detective ASP Mohammed Yusuf Detective Inspector Adesida Adefisayo Detective Inspector Ameh Michael Detective Inspector Oisa Roseline Detective Inspector Mayowa Owoeye Detective Inspector Babatunde Victor

Legal Team

SP Cardoso Yetunde ESQ – OC Legal DSP Umar Bello ESQ – Legal Officer ASP Augustine Nwabuisi ESQ – Legal Officer

Forensic Team