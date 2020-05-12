Man among Nigerians evacuated from Dubai dies of COVID-19 in Lagos

Less than a minute

A 32-year-old man among first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Dubai has died of COVID-19.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made this disclosure via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to Abayomi, the deceased, who had “severe underlying health condition”.

He tweeted: “Another #COVID19 infection-related death involving 32 years old male has been recorded.

“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG.”

As of Monday, Lagos had 1949 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1395 active, 502 discharged and 34 deaths.