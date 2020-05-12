News
Man among Nigerians evacuated from Dubai dies of COVID-19 in Lagos
A 32-year-old man among first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Dubai has died of COVID-19.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made this disclosure via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
According to Abayomi, the deceased, who had “severe underlying health condition”.
He tweeted: “Another #COVID19 infection-related death involving 32 years old male has been recorded.
“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG.”
As of Monday, Lagos had 1949 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1395 active, 502 discharged and 34 deaths.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
152
+2
Recovered
902
Active
3,587
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 10:30 pm (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,327,663
+75,373
Deaths
291,845
+4,714
Recovered
1,570,800
Active
2,464,424
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 10:30 pm (+01:00)