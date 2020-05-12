News

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 146 new cases — 57 in Lagos, total now 4787

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter May 13, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and forty-six (146) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, May 12, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 59 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 27 in Kano, 10 in Kwara, 9 in Edo, 8 in Bauchi, 7 in Yobe, 4 in Kebbi, 4 in Oyo, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Niger, 2 in Plateau, 2 in Borno, 2 in Sokoto, 2 in Benue, 1 in Gombe, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Ogun, 1 in FCT and 1 in Rivers.

As of 11:50pm on 12th May, there are 4787 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Nine hundred and fifty-nine (959) patients have been discharged with one hundred and fifty-eight (158) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
152
+2
Recovered
902
Active
3,587
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,335,821
+83,531
Deaths
292,301
+5,170
Recovered
1,586,044
Active
2,456,882
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close