COVID-19: Nigeria reports 146 new cases — 57 in Lagos, total now 4787

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and forty-six (146) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, May 12, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 59 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 27 in Kano, 10 in Kwara, 9 in Edo, 8 in Bauchi, 7 in Yobe, 4 in Kebbi, 4 in Oyo, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Niger, 2 in Plateau, 2 in Borno, 2 in Sokoto, 2 in Benue, 1 in Gombe, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Ogun, 1 in FCT and 1 in Rivers.

As of 11:50pm on 12th May, there are 4787 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Nine hundred and fifty-nine (959) patients have been discharged with one hundred and fifty-eight (158) deaths across the country.