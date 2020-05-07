News

First batch of stranded Nigerians from Dubai arrive in Lagos

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye May 7, 2020
Less than a minute

The first batch of stranded Nigerians from Dubai have landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Okay.ng understands that the returnees consist of 256 persons on Wednesday evening.

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, confirmed this through his Twitter handle.

He said: “The Flight conveying 256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai has landed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.”

Meanwhile, over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed on Monday.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 10:45 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,836,183
+18,801
Deaths
265,364
+527
Recovered
1,307,014
Active
2,263,211
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 10:45 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close