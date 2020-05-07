First batch of stranded Nigerians from Dubai arrive in Lagos

Less than a minute

The first batch of stranded Nigerians from Dubai have landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Okay.ng understands that the returnees consist of 256 persons on Wednesday evening.

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, confirmed this through his Twitter handle.

He said: “The Flight conveying 256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai has landed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.”

— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed on Monday.