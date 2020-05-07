News
First batch of stranded Nigerians from Dubai arrive in Lagos
The first batch of stranded Nigerians from Dubai have landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
Okay.ng understands that the returnees consist of 256 persons on Wednesday evening.
Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, confirmed this through his Twitter handle.
He said: “The Flight conveying 256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai has landed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.”
The Flight conveying 256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai has landed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. https://t.co/oTawdZ3Ft2
— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) May 6, 2020
Meanwhile, over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed on Monday.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 10:45 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,836,183
+18,801
Deaths
265,364
+527
Recovered
1,307,014
Active
2,263,211
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 10:45 am (+01:00)