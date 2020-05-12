News

COVID-19: Sokoto discharges 22 patients after recovery

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter May 12, 2020
Less than a minute

The Sokoto State government Tuesday confirmed the discharge of 22 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centre in Amanawa.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, disclosed this while updating journalists on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to Inname, the state has 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 11 with 12 fatalities.

“However, out of the 75 active cases we have successfully today discharged 22 persons who had tested negative for COVID-19, making a total number of 41 patients that had been discharged out of the 106 confirmed cases in the state,” he said.

“More so, the number of deaths has just increased by one today according to our update; living a total number of 52 active patients of COVID-19 in the state.”

The commissioner added that out of the 106 confirmed cases in the state 30 percent were females while 70 percent were males.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
152
+2
Recovered
902
Active
3,587
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 10:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,327,663
+75,373
Deaths
291,845
+4,714
Recovered
1,570,800
Active
2,464,424
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 10:30 pm (+01:00)


