Lagos building collapse: Five rescued, four dead as LASEMA continues search for bodies

A total of four persons have so far been confirmed dead in the building collapse incident which occured in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday. Five persons were rescued alive from the building.

The development was confirmed in a statement released by the Head of Public Affairs of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Mr Nosa Okunbor.

The five survivors have since been rushed to the nearest hospitals for treatment, while the recovered bodies have been handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, to be subjected to further examination after they are deposited at the mortuary.