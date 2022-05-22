I will deal with insecurity if voted in as President, Atiku says

I will deal with insecurity if voted in as President, Atiku says

Former Vice-president of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has vowed to end insecurity in Nigeria.

He had said “I am going to tackle insecurity because once you tackle insecurity, there will be peace and when there is peace, you can now begin to implement economic reforms, which will create jobs and bring about development.”

Atiku added that, “I am going to tackle insecurity because once you tackle insecurity, there will be peace and when there is peace, you can now begin to implement economic reforms, which will create jobs and bring about development.”

He listed economy, security, unity, education and devolution of more resources and powers to the federating units as his five-point agenda.

The Wazirin Adamawa stated this during a visit to Yobe state in order to seek the support of delegates ahead of the May 28 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okay.ng gathered that, Alhaji Atiku is one of the PDP presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.