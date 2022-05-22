2023: Elder statesman, Abdulsalami Abubakar urges Nigerians to register and vote

A former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as the 2023 general elections edge closer.

He said this while speaking with the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Abuja.

“Let’s give peace a chance so that we can have a country. Because without peace you cannot have elections.” He said.

“The National Electoral Commission are now busy registering people. Please, I’ll ask young people and indeed all Nigerians to go out and be registered, so that you can exercise your citizen right in voting people. The elder statesmen added.

“The Electoral Commission, INEC is busy day and night to make sure that any eligible voter is registered. So please help them. Go out there to get registered so that we can have an election free and fair without rancor as the time comes for it.”

General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) is a former Military Head of State of Nigeria from 9th June 1998 to 29th May 1999. He handed over power to the then president-elect, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.