Many trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos amid heavy rainfall

Many trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos amid heavy rainfall

A two-storey building under construction on Freeman road in Lagos Island, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency announced on Saturday.

According to the agency, an unconfirmed number of people were still trapped under the rubble.

“The Agency responded to the above incident which was already in violation of building safety protocols,” a statement signed by LASEMA’s Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

“It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all Statutory Notices, Sealed at District and Central Enforcement Level.

“Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends.

“An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building. Two people have been rescued alive while another was recovered dead. Search and Rescue operations ongoing. Further updates to follow.”