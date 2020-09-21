JOHESU directs members to suspend nationwide warning strike

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Professionals (JOHESU) has suspended its 7-day nationwide warning strike.

This was announced in a statement issued by JOHESU’s National chairman, Comrade Biobekentoye Toy Josiah, on Sunday.

According to the union, health workers were expected to resume work on September 21 (today).

The statement read partly, “This is to bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions JOHESU) would come to end midnight of today, September 20, 2020.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, September 21, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.”

JOHESU had on September 14 asked its members which comprises of health workers to embarked on the warning strike following the failure of the government to meet their demands.

Some of its demands included an upward review of COVID-19 special inducement and hazard allowances; the payment of all withheld salaries; and adjustment of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure since 2014.