Kaduna declares 3-day public holiday to mourn late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris

The Kaduna State Government has declared three days mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Monday.

According to the statement, “public offices will open as normal on 21 and 22 September, 2020.”

The statement added that “there will be a public holiday on 23 September to honour his memory.

“Flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period.”

Okay.ng recalls that the monarch had on Sunday died at 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday after a brief illness at the age of 84.

The 18th Emir of Zazzauu was buried at his palace in Zaria on the same day he passed away.