JAMB fixes date for 2020 UTME exercise

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the date for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other criteria for registration and participation in the examination.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB’s registrar, disclosed the information at a meeting with Commissioners of education and other stakeholders in Abuja, on Monday, emphasised the role that National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will play in the forthcoming exercise.

He insisted that candidates who want to participate in mock examination should indicate interest in the cause of registration, and the registration window for the mock examination will be open between 13th January to 1st February.

He also disclosed registration for UTME and Direct Entry (DE) would be done simultaneously, and the window will open on 13th January and 17th February, 2020.

The Registrar also disclosed that mock examination will hold on 18th February, while the UTME examination will commence on March 14th, 2020 and end on April 4th, 2020.

The Registrar strongly advised candidates to strictly follow the registration guidelines as highlighted by JAMB and NIMC, insisting that candidates that fall short of the guidelines would be disqualify and also deny aaccess to the examination hall.

Meanwhile, the Registrar has registered his discontent with the poor level of cooperation being received from operators of Computer Based Test (CBT) centre by JAMB. He described some of the CBT operators as “criminals” with no apology for that.

In his words: “Nigerians, obviously, don’t understand why we come down hard on the CBT centres. It was because many of them are criminals and fraudsters, and we have no apology for that. We have delisted over 130 of them that were previously found guilty of misconduct.

“We have equally strengthen our system with the inclusion of NIMC, Computer Professional Registration Council (CPRC) and many more new partners. We have also taken decision that many CBT centres would not participate in 2020 UTME exercise because credibility.”