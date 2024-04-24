Featured

JAMB: First Batch of 2024 UTME Results: Here’s the Latest Update

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been at the forefront of educational assessment in Nigeria, and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a critical part of the process for students seeking admission into higher institutions.

Contents
When Will the 2024 UTME Results Be Released?How Can Candidates Check Their UTME Results?What Is the Total Number of Candidates That Registered for the 2024 UTME?What Should Candidates Do If They Are Unable to Check Their Results?Table of Key Information on 2024 JAMB UTME

As the first batch of 2024 UTME results is set to be released, there is palpable excitement and anxiety among candidates and stakeholders alike.

Okay.ng aims to provide the latest updates on the 2024 UTME results and answer the most frequently asked questions.

When Will the 2024 UTME Results Be Released?

The JAMB has announced that the first batch of results for the 2024 UTME will be released online “any moment soon”. This comes as a relief to the candidates who sat for the examination, which started on April 19, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude on April 29, 2024.

How Can Candidates Check Their UTME Results?

Candidates can check their UTME results by following these steps:

  • Visit the official JAMB portal at efacility.jamb.gov.ng.
  • Click on the ‘Check 2024 UTME Results’ notification.
  • Enter your registration number or email address in the required field.
  • Click on ‘Check My Results’.

The results should be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to print a copy of their results for future reference.

What Is the Total Number of Candidates That Registered for the 2024 UTME?

A significant increase in the number of registrations was observed for the 2024 UTME. A total of 1,985,642 candidates registered for the examination, compared to the 1,595,779 candidates who registered for the 2023 edition.

What Should Candidates Do If They Are Unable to Check Their Results?

If candidates experience any difficulty in checking their results, they should:

  • Ensure that they are visiting the correct JAMB portal.
  • Check their internet connection.
  • Try accessing the portal at a later time due to possible high traffic.
  • Contact JAMB support via their official channels if the issue persists.

Table of Key Information on 2024 JAMB UTME

InformationDetails
Results Release DateAny moment soon
Examination Start DateApril 19, 2024
Examination End DateApril 29, 2024
Total Number of Candidates1,985,642
Official Results Portalefacility.jamb.gov.ng

For more detailed information and updates, candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on the official JAMB website and their social media platforms. The anticipation for the results is high, and we wish all candidates the very best in their future endeavors.

