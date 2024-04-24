JAMB: First Batch of 2024 UTME Results: Here’s the Latest Update

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been at the forefront of educational assessment in Nigeria, and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a critical part of the process for students seeking admission into higher institutions.

As the first batch of 2024 UTME results is set to be released, there is palpable excitement and anxiety among candidates and stakeholders alike.

Okay.ng aims to provide the latest updates on the 2024 UTME results and answer the most frequently asked questions.

When Will the 2024 UTME Results Be Released?

The JAMB has announced that the first batch of results for the 2024 UTME will be released online “any moment soon”. This comes as a relief to the candidates who sat for the examination, which started on April 19, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude on April 29, 2024.

Candidates can check their UTME results by following these steps:

Visit the official JAMB portal at efacility.jamb.gov.ng.

Click on the ‘Check 2024 UTME Results’ notification.

Enter your registration number or email address in the required field.

Click on ‘Check My Results’.

The results should be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to print a copy of their results for future reference.

A significant increase in the number of registrations was observed for the 2024 UTME. A total of 1,985,642 candidates registered for the examination, compared to the 1,595,779 candidates who registered for the 2023 edition.

If candidates experience any difficulty in checking their results, they should:

Ensure that they are visiting the correct JAMB portal.

Check their internet connection.

Try accessing the portal at a later time due to possible high traffic.

Contact JAMB support via their official channels if the issue persists.

Table of Key Information on 2024 JAMB UTME

Information Details Results Release Date Any moment soon Examination Start Date April 19, 2024 Examination End Date April 29, 2024 Total Number of Candidates 1,985,642 Official Results Portal efacility.jamb.gov.ng

For more detailed information and updates, candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on the official JAMB website and their social media platforms. The anticipation for the results is high, and we wish all candidates the very best in their future endeavors.