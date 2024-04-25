2024 UTME Reschedule: Credible Reasons JAMB May Give You a Second Chance

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is known for its stringent policies regarding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

However, there are circumstances where JAMB may offer a second chance to candidates.

This article delves into the four credible reasons that may warrant a reschedule for candidates who missed their initial UTME.

Most Asked Questions About UTME Rescheduling

Who is Eligible for a UTME Reschedule?

JAMB may consider rescheduling candidates who missed their exams due to reasons beyond their control. The eligibility criteria are specific, and not all candidates will qualify for a second chance.

What are the Credible Reasons for Rescheduling?

JAMB has outlined four main reasons that they consider credible for rescheduling a candidate’s examination:

Technical Difficulties: If the exam center experienced technical malfunctions that prevented you from taking the test, JAMB is obligated to reschedule the exam for affected candidates. Additionally, if you could not write the exam due to a biometrics issue, then you are eligible for a reschedule. Ensure your details are recorded by the officials at your center, so you are considered for the rescheduling update when it is released.

Medical Emergency: A documented medical emergency that genuinely prevented you from reaching the exam center could be grounds for a JAMB reschedule. Valid and verifiable supporting documentation from a medical professional is crucial to support your claim.

Accident: Similar to a medical emergency, a documented accident that impeded your ability to reach the exam center could be considered for a JAMB reschedule. Evidence of the accident or witnesses may be required.

Official Error: In the rare case of an error on JAMB’s part, such as incorrect exam center information, you might be eligible for a reschedule. It’s important to carefully check your exam slip before the exam date and visit the center to verify its location and readiness for your JAMB exam.

How Can You Apply for a Reschedule?

If you missed your JAMB exams for a reason that prevented you from getting to the center, contact JAMB immediately to explain your situation. Visit a JAMB office closest to you is advisable. Gather any relevant documentation to support your claim (e.g., medical certificate, police report), and ensure you follow JAMB’s official guidelines while waiting for their decision on a reschedule.

What Documentation is Required?

The required documentation will depend on the reason for rescheduling. For technical issues, evidence from the examination center may be needed. For medical emergencies, a medical report is required. In the case of bereavement, a death certificate must be provided.

Table of Credible Reasons and Required Documentation