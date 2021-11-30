‘It’s a disrespectful joke‘, Falz reacts to Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to join planned peace walk

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana also known as Falz says the plan by Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to lead a ‘walk of peace’ is a “disrespectful joke.”

Okay.ng recalls that Sanwo-Olu in a press briefing on the outcome of Lekki Toll Gate panel report at the Government House in Alausa, Ikeja, extended an invitation to Falz, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Adedotun (Just Detoun), Seun Kuti, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and others stakeholders to join him in the peace walk.

Falz in a series of tweets on Tuesday while reacting to the governor’s invitation said: “This suggestion of a ‘walk of peace’ sounds like a joke and a very disrespectful one at that. People were murdered in cold blood and absolutely no iota of justice has been served more than a year after. How can there be peace without justice?

“In this same speech, you said ‘to be a smart city, we must first be a just one.’ Remember the young Nigerians that had their lives snatched away by weapons wielded by our own armed forces?

“You want to sweep that under the carpet? Is that how to establish a just city? #EndSARS.”