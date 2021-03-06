Insecurity: Buhari gives new Service Chiefs deadline to secure the country

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday issued a deadline to the new Service Chiefs secure the country.

Buhari speaking on Friday while decorating them with their new ranks at the presidential villa, Abuja, said they have before the rainy season to secure the country.

According to him, securing the country before the rainy season would give farmers the confidence to go back to the farm.

He said: “During our four-hour security meeting, on Tuesday, I had taken the responsibility as Commander-in-Chief for you to go out into the field and secure the country.

“You have got a few weeks to do that because by the rainy season, we expect people to develop confidence and go back to the land.

“So that we don’t get into trouble by being away from the field and therefore unable to produce enough food for the nation.”