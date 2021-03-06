Tinubu hails Sanwo-Olu, says Lagos headed in wrong direction under Ambode

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Friday hailed the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over his performance since he assumed office.

Tinubu speaking during the commissioning of a flyover bridge at Pen Cinema in the Agege area of the state said the ship of Lagos headed in the wrong direction between 2017 and 2018.

Akinwunmi Ambode was governor of the state between 2015 and 2019 before he lost his re-election bid to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Tinubu, Ambode’s failure to clinch the APC 2019 governorship ticket as historical, adding that those who doubted Sanwo-Olu can now see his performance.

He said: “Sometimes in 2017-2018, the ship of Lagos State seems to have headed in a very wrong direction. History had it that we came together, an election came and we chose a democratically-elected government of the people, our people, and for the people. They say ‘who is Babajide Sanwo-Olu’? We said, ‘you will find out.

“Ever since Babajide became the captain of the ship of our state, he has turned it round to the right direction of progress, development, and good leadership quality.

“Both of you (Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat) and the entire cabinet has demonstrated unequal determination to redevelop and rebuild for the people of Lagos. You have made us seen a fine and determined government for the progress and quality of life of our people.

“We have a team led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, partnered with Hamzat, and it is a team of great performers and doers. The team is building Lagos back for progress to showcase needs a focused government.

“Out of adversity, you make prosperity. Instead of showing demonstration and frustration, you put your hands on the plough. Since then, Lagos State has become one giant construction site throughout the nation. We thank you for not letting us down.”