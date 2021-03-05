PHOTOS: Buhari decorates new Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday decorated the new Service Chiefs at the State House in Abuja.

The event was held at the Council Chamber inside the Presidential Villa with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo present.

The new Service Chiefs decorated are, Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, who is decorated as full General; Major General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Army Staff decorated with the rank of Lieutenant-General.

Also, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo is decorated as Vice Admiral; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao is decorated with the rank of Air Marshal.

