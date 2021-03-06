Jonathan speaks on insecurity, says he believes Buhari not sleeping

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, says he believes President Muhammadu Buhari and State Governors are not sleeping over the issue of insecurity in the country.

Jonathan said this when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father.

He said: “I believe that with the commitment of the governors and the Federal Government, we will be able to address the issue of security in the country.

“I believe that the President himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the insecurity challenge in the country.

“As long as the governors, the President, and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution.”

Former President Jonathan also dismissed rumour of his interest to run for the 2023 presidential election, according to him such suggestions are mere speculation.

“On the rumour of my interest in the 2023 presidential election, it was mere speculation.

“I will continue to serve God, humanity, Africa, and the world to the best of my ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity,” he said.