I’m withdrawing as Maina’s surety – Ali Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has said he has asked his lawyers to begin the process for him to withdraw as the surety of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Ndume made this known to journalists in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the re-arrest of Maina.

The lawmaker commended the Nigeria Police Force for arresting the ex-pension boss, who is standing trial at a federal high court in Abuja for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

He said: “I commend the Nigeria Police Force for executing the bench warrant issued on Maina by the federal high court in Abuja.

“This has shown that the NPF is not a write-off. They are professionals under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“With the successful arrest, extradition and subsequent remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre, I will proceed to direct my legal team to begin the process of withdrawing my suretyship for Maina with immediate effect because his action has shown that he is not trustworthy.”

Okay.ng recalls that Maina had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger but was returned to Nigeria on Thursday by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

On Friday, he was remanded in prison custody by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja pending the conclusion of his trial.