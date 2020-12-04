HeadlinesNews

COVID-19 In Nigeria: NCDC announces 324 new cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 4, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 324 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 4th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 10 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 4th December, there are 68,627 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

64,467 patients have been discharged with 1,179 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Friday.

  1. Lagos-115
  2. FCT-110
  3. Kaduna-57
  4. Taraba-9
  5. Akwa Ibom-8
  6. Plateau-6
  7. Bauchi-4
  8. Ekiti-4
  9. Kano-4
  10. Katsina-4
  11. Rivers-3
Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 4, 2020
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button