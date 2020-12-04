COVID-19 In Nigeria: NCDC announces 324 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 324 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 4th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 10 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 4th December, there are 68,627 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
64,467 patients have been discharged with 1,179 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Friday.
- Lagos-115
- FCT-110
- Kaduna-57
- Taraba-9
- Akwa Ibom-8
- Plateau-6
- Bauchi-4
- Ekiti-4
- Kano-4
- Katsina-4
- Rivers-3