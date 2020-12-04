Court remands Maina in prison after extradition from Niger Republic

Following his extradition from Niger Republic, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, has been remanded in prison custody pending the conclusion of his trial.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Friday following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar.

Maina who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2bn money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger but was returned to Nigeria on Thursday by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

Justice Abang ruling on the application filed by the EFCC said: “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail.

“So he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”

Following the ruling, Maina’s lawyer, Adaji Abel, appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.

Justice Abang agreed with Abel’s request and adjourned till December 8.