Emir of Kaura-Namoda died of coronavirus — Zamfara govt

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 3, 2020
Emir of Kaura Namoda, Mohammed Asha
Emir of Kaura Namoda, Mohammed Asha

The Zamfara Government has said that the Emir of Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmad Asha, died of coronavirus complications.

Okay.ng had reported that the late monarch, 71, died on Sunday, in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

Mustapha Jafaru, the Publicity Secretary of the Zamfara Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19, explained that having been suspected of contracting COVID-19, the Emir’s blood sample was taken to Abuja for status confirmation.

He said the sample returned positive.

The official disclosed that the traditional ruler has been buried in Kaura-Namoda by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,388
Deaths
85
Recovered
385
Active
1,918
Last updated: May 3, 2020 - 8:00 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,545,197
+63,826
Deaths
247,305
+2,642
Recovered
1,148,236
Active
2,149,062
Last updated: May 3, 2020 - 8:00 pm (+01:00)


