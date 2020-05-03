Emir of Kaura-Namoda died of coronavirus — Zamfara govt

The Zamfara Government has said that the Emir of Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmad Asha, died of coronavirus complications.

Okay.ng had reported that the late monarch, 71, died on Sunday, in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

Mustapha Jafaru, the Publicity Secretary of the Zamfara Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19, explained that having been suspected of contracting COVID-19, the Emir’s blood sample was taken to Abuja for status confirmation.

He said the sample returned positive.

The official disclosed that the traditional ruler has been buried in Kaura-Namoda by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).